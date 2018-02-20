A Whole New World! Arielle Jacobs Joins Broadway's Aladdin as Princess Jasmine

Stage alum Arielle Jacobs begins performances as Princess Jasmine in the Broadway hit Aladdin on February 20. Jacobs replaces original cast member Courtney Reed, who played her final performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre on January 10, and Isabelle McCalla, who concluded an engagement in the role on February 18.



Jacobs played the role of Jasmine in the Australian production of Aladdin and was most recently seen on the Great White Way as Nessarose in Wicked. She made her Broadway debut in In the Heights and appeared in the musical on the road; her additional credits include Into the Woods and High School Musical on tour. Jacobs is the sister of original Broadway Aladdin leading man Adam Jacobs, who now leads the musical's national tour alongside Reed.



In addition to Jacobs, Broadway's Aladdin stars Telly Leung in the title role, with Major Attaway as Genie and Jonathan Freeman as Jafar. The show also features Steel Burkhardt, Brian Gonzales and Brad Weinstock as Aladdin’s sidekicks Kassim, Babkak and Omar; Clifton Davis as Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera as Iago. Juwan Crawley, James Moye and Deonté L. Warren stand by for several principals.