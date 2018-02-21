Broadway BUZZ

Put on Your Sunday Clothes! Santino Fontana to Play Stint as Cornelius in Hello, Dolly!
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 21, 2018
Santino Fontana
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Tony nominee Santino Fontana is joining the hit Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! The talented actor will play the role of Cornelius Hackl in the Tony-winning musical revival for a limited engagement beginning on March 13. Fontana will replace Tony-winning star Gavin Creel, who will take a temporary leave from the show as he recovers from back surgery.

"Santino's an amazing performer," said Creel. "He'll be absolutely wonderful in the part."

Fontana is a Tony nominee for Cinderella who was heard on the big screen as the voice of Hans in Frozen. His additional stage credits include Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot, Brighton Beach Memoirs, A View From the Bridge and Act One. He is slated to lead the Broadway-bound musical adaptation of Tootsie.

Fontana joins a cast led by Bernadette Peters as Dolly Levi, Victor Garber as Horace Vandergelder, Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Charlie Stemp as Barnaby Tucker and Molly Griggs as Minnie Fay. The company also includes Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.

Hello, Dolly! features direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Warren Carlyle with lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Scott Lehrer, costume/scenic design by 2017 Tony winner Santo Loquasto and music direction by Andy Einhorn.

