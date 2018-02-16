Odds & Ends: Annaleigh Ashford to Lead New Comedy Pilot, Bryan Batt Will Perform An Act of God & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Annaleigh Ashford to Lead New Comedy Pilot

Annaleigh Ashford has booked a new TV gig! The Tony winner will take on the lead role in ABC's new comedy pilot Three River, according to Variety. Ashford will star as Rebecca, a woman who leaves her Texas family's ranch to work at a fancy hotel in New York. Ashford earned a Tony Award for You Can't Take It With You; she was also nominated for Kinky Boots. She can currently be seen on FX's American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Word on additional casting for Three River will be announced at a later date.



Bryan Batt to Star in New Orleans Production of An Act of God

Oh my God! Broadway veteran and Mad Men alum Bryan Batt will play the Lord Almighty in a new mounting of David Javerbaum's hit comedy An Act of God at New Orleans' Le Petit Theatre. An Act of God follows the titular divine entity as He walks audiences through some updates and clarifications to the well-known Ten Commandments. Directed by Le Petit Artistic Director Maxwell Williams, the production will run from May 11-27. Screen Actors Guild Award winner Batt will appear alongside Wendy Miklovic as Gabriel and Leon Contavesprie as Michael.



Kris Kringle the Musical, Featuring Original Seussical Stars, to Release Cast Album

The holiday tuner Kris Kringle the Musical, which appeared at New York City's Town Hall this past holiday season, has been preserved on a cast album, released today. Starring original Seussical stars Andrew Keenan-Bolger and Janine LaManna, Kris Kringle the Musical was created by Maria Ciampi, Tim Janis, Angelo Natalie, Frank Galgano and Matt Castle. In addition to Keenan-Bolger and LaManna, the cast album features Nikki Renée Daniels, Mary Stout, Gregory Violand, Kim Crosby, Erick Devine, Gabrielle McClinton, Nick Varicchio, Matt Densky and Jackie Nyugen. The ensemble includes Derrick Cobey, Amy Persons, Ani Djirdjirian, Kendal Sparks, Leah Horowitz, Kaylin Hedges, Jeremy T. Villas and Falsettos alum Anthony Rosenthal.



Beanie Feldstein to Star in Olivia Wilde's Directorial Debut Film

Hello, Dolly! and Lady Bird alum Beanie Feldstein will star in Booksmart, a new film directed by Olivia Wilde (1984), according to Variety. Kaitlyn Dever will co-star in the flick that will mark Wilde's directorial debut. The film centers on Dever and Feldstein's characters, best friends who suddenly realize on the night before high school graduation that they should have worked harder. The pair tries to cram four years of excitement into a single night. A release date for Booksmart will be announced at a later time.