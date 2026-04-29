Tony Awards 2026 Eligibility Finalized Ahead of May 5 Nominations

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has met to confirm the eligibility status of 13 Broadway productions for the 2025-2026 season. This was the fourth and final time this season that the Tony Awards Administration Committee met to decide the eligibility for the 79th Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed on April 29 were: Becky Shaw, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman, Titanique, The Fear of 13, Proof, Fallen Angels, Schmigadoon!, The Balusters, Beaches, Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone and The Lost Boys.

The committee made the following decisions:

Becky Shaw will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Play category. Gina Gionfriddo will be considered eligible as author.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt will be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category for their work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Laurie Metcalf will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play category for her role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Christopher Abbott will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his role in Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman.

Marla Mindelle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Titanique.

Don Cheadle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play category for his role in Proof.

Cinco Paul will be considered eligible in the Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre category for his work on Schmigadoon!

Alex Brightman will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in Schmigadoon!

Sara Chase will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Schmigadoon!

Anika Noni Rose will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play category for her role in The Balusters.

Jessica Vosk will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Beaches.

Kelli Barrett will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Beaches.

James Noone (Scenic Design) and David Bengali (Video Design) will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Beaches.

Luke Evans will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

Stephanie Hsu will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category for her role in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show.

LJ Benet will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his role in The Lost Boys.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. As previously announced, Grammy winner P!NK will host the 2026 Tony Awards on June 7. Nominations will be announced on May 5.