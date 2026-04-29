Evita Broadway Transfer Set for 2027 With Rachel Zegler Reprising Olivier-Winning Role

The highly-anticipated Broadway transfer of Evita, directed by Tony winner Jamie Lloyd, has been confirmed for spring 2027. Rachel Zegler, who starred as the charismatic and glamorous First Lady of Argentina, Eva Perón in the West End revival, will reprise her Olivier-winning performance. The production will play at a Shubert theater to be announced.

“I was completely overwhelmed by the incredible response to Evita in London. It is an honor to work with Tim and Andrew, and I’m looking forward to revisiting the production with Rachel, whose stellar performance continues to inspire me," Lloyd said in a statement. "When we started discussing a New York production, it became apparent that our Palladium staging of ‘Don’t Cry For Me Argentina’ would not be possible. I am really excited to explore a new idea, made especially for Broadway.”

Zegler said, "Performing Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's brilliant show in London was a dream come true, but being able to partner once again with Jamie to bring Evita to Broadway is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I can't wait to perform for my home, New York City."

Fueled by unrelenting ambition and passion, Eva Perón (Zegler) rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A beacon of hope to some and a threat to others, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul. Evita features a book by Tim Rice and an iconic score from EGOT winners Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber (music), including the songs “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Oh What A Circus,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall” and the Oscar-winning “You Must Love Me.”

Production dates, additional casting, specific theater, and additional ticketing information for Evita on Broadway will be announced soon.