Cruel Intentions Musical Extends Off-Broadway Run for Third & Final Time
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 20, 2018
Constantine Rousouli & Carrie St. Louis in "Cruel Intentions"
(Photo: Vivacity Media Group)

The new musical adaptation of Roger Kumble’s 1999 cult-hit film Cruel Intentions has added a final extension to its New York premiere engagement at downtown hotspot (le) Poisson Rouge. The musical which began previews on November 17 and opens on December 11 will now run through April 8. Cruel Intentions was originally slated for an engagement through January 29.

Cruel Intentions centers on Manhattan’s most dangerous liaisons, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil. Seduced by revenge and fueled by passion, the two diabolically charming step-siblings place a bet on whether or not Sebastian can deflower their incoming headmaster’s daughter, Annette Hargrove. As the two set out to destroy the innocent girl, and anyone who gets in their way, they find themselves entangled in a web of secrets, temptation and the cruelest game of all: love.

Cruel Intentions stars Constantine Rousouli as Sebastian, Lauren Zakrin as Kathryn, Carrie St. Louis as Annette, Jessie Shelton as Cecile, Alex Boniello as Blaine, Brian Muller as Greg, Matthew Griffin as Ronald and Jenn Harris as Mrs. Bunny Caldwell. The show features the music of Goo Goo Dolls, No Doubt, R.E.M., Ace of Base, Jewel, 'NSYNC and more pop songwriters, in addition to songs from the film's soundtrack such as "Bittersweet Symphony” by The Verve and “Colorblind” by Counting Crows.

 

Cruel Intentions: The Musical

Don’t miss the most intoxicating musical in Manhattan.
