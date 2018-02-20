Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Gillian Jacobs & Eisa Davis in "Kings"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Sarah Burgess' Kings, Directed by Thomas Kail, Extends at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 20, 2018

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a weeklong extension for Sarah Burgess' world premiere play Kings. Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the play will now run through April 1 in the Public's LuEsther Theater. Kings began performances on January 30 and opens tonight, February 20. Obie winner Eisa Davis and off-Broadway alum Gillian Jacobs star.

In Kings, Kate (Jacobs) is a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn’t waste her time on anyone who can’t get elected and stay elected. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap (Davis) is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in?

The cast of Kings also includes Tony nominee Zach Grenier (33 Variations) and Aya Cash (The Light Years). Kings features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Jason Lyons and original music/sound design by Lindsay Jones.

Kings

A hilariously blistering new play about money, politics and the state of the American republic.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. My Fair Lady's Diana Rigg on Broadway Memories and Sharing the Bubbly
  2. LaChanze Embraces Her Diva Side in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  3. Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Redefine the Disney Princess in Frozen
  4. Smash Veteran Katharine McPhee on Preparing for Her Broadway Debut in Waitress
  5. Michael Cera, Chris Evans & More Ready for Lobby Hero's Broadway Bow

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers