Sarah Burgess' Kings, Directed by Thomas Kail, Extends at the Public Theater

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a weeklong extension for Sarah Burgess' world premiere play Kings. Directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), the play will now run through April 1 in the Public's LuEsther Theater. Kings began performances on January 30 and opens tonight, February 20. Obie winner Eisa Davis and off-Broadway alum Gillian Jacobs star.



In Kings, Kate (Jacobs) is a whip-smart lobbyist who doesn’t waste her time on anyone who can’t get elected and stay elected. Kate thinks Representative Sydney Millsap (Davis) is a political neophyte whose staunch ideals are going to cost her a burgeoning political career. But Representative Millsap and her high-minded principles turn out to be more resilient than Washington was expecting, and for the first time, Kate is faced with a choice that might change everything for her: back the system, or back what she believes in?



The cast of Kings also includes Tony nominee Zach Grenier (33 Variations) and Aya Cash (The Light Years). Kings features scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Jason Lyons and original music/sound design by Lindsay Jones.