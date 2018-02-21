A Whole New Girl! Arielle Jacobs Takes Her First Bow as Princess Jasmine

Arielle Jacobs has been taking Aussie audiences on a magic carpet ride as Jasmine in the Australian production of Aladdin, and on February 20 she took her first Broadway bow as the Disney princess. The actress, sister to original Broadway Aladdin star Adam Jacobs, took over the role from original Broadway Jasmine Courtney Reed, who played her final performance at the New Amsterdam Theatre on January 10, and Isabelle McCalla, who finished a turn in the role on February 18. Check out the photos of Jacobs bowing alongside co-stars Telly Leung and Major Attaway below.

Arielle Jacobs greets the audience with glee for her first Aladdin curtain.