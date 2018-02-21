Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's Oscar-Nommed 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 21, 2018

Broadway veteran Keala Settle has had a whirlwind start to the year. The super talent acquired a devoted group of new fans when the movie musical The Greatest Showman premiered, featuring Settle taking on her first major film role. If that wasn't enough, "This Is Me," a new hit song by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, sung by Settle, was nominated for an Academy Award. Waitress alum Settle paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 21 to show off the hit song. Watch her deliver the showstopping number below and don't miss the chance to experience The Greatest Showman for yourself.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  2. LaChanze Embraces Her Diva Side in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  3. Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Will Transfer to Broadway
  4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  5. Jack Davenport, Adam Chanler-Berat, Walter Bobbie & More to Join Condola Rashad in Saint Joan

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers