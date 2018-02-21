Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's Oscar-Nommed 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Broadway veteran Keala Settle has had a whirlwind start to the year. The super talent acquired a devoted group of new fans when the movie musical The Greatest Showman premiered, featuring Settle taking on her first major film role. If that wasn't enough, "This Is Me," a new hit song by Dear Evan Hansen Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, sung by Settle, was nominated for an Academy Award. Waitress alum Settle paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 21 to show off the hit song. Watch her deliver the showstopping number below and don't miss the chance to experience The Greatest Showman for yourself.



