Tickets Are Now on Sale for Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels

Tickets are now on sale for Head Over Heels, a new Broadway musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's. Featuring a book by James Magruder (adapted from an original book by Jeff Whitty), with Michael Mayer as director and Spencer Liff as choreographer, Head Over Heels will begin previews on June 23 with an opening slated for July 26 at the Hudson Theatre.



Inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia, Head Over Heels is an Elizabethan love story turned on its head, set to the beat of 1980s pop icons the Go-Go's, including such hits as “We Got the Beat,” “Get Up and Go,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Lust to Love,” “Head Over Heels” and Belinda Carlisle’s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”



The cast of Head Over Heels will include Rachel York (Disaster!), Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), newcomer Bonnie Milligan and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Peppermint, who will be the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.



Rounding out the principal cast will be Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening) and Tom Alan Robbins (The Ling King). The ensemble will include Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque Du Soleil Paramour), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats), Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton), Brian Flores, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson and Gregory Liles.



Originally fronted by Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band who both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. The internationally acclaimed pop hitmakers helped cement the foundation of the early-'80s pop-rock sound.