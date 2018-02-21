Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tickets Are Now on Sale for Go-Go's Musical Head Over Heels
Now On Sale
by Broadway.com Staff • Feb 21, 2018
Production art for "Head Over Heels"
(Provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

Tickets are now on sale for Head Over Heels, a new Broadway musical featuring the iconic songs of The Go-Go's. Featuring a book by James Magruder (adapted from an original book by Jeff Whitty), with Michael Mayer as director and Spencer Liff as choreographer, Head Over Heels will begin previews on June 23 with an opening slated for July 26 at the Hudson Theatre.

Inspired by Sir Philip Sidney’s 16th-century pastoral romance Arcadia, Head Over Heels is an Elizabethan love story turned on its head, set to the beat of 1980s pop icons the Go-Go's, including such hits as “We Got the Beat,” “Get Up and Go,” “Cool Jerk,” “Vacation,” “Our Lips Are Sealed,” “Lust to Love,” “Head Over Heels” and Belinda Carlisle’s solo hits “Mad About You” and “Heaven Is a Place on Earth.”

The cast of Head Over Heels will include Rachel York (Disaster!), Jeremy Kushnier (Paramour), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), newcomer Bonnie Milligan and RuPaul’s Drag Race's Peppermint, who will be the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on the Great White Way.

Rounding out the principal cast will be Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening) and Tom Alan Robbins (The Ling King). The ensemble will include Sharon Catherine Brown (Dreamgirls), Yurel Echezarreta (Aladdin), Lisa Finegold (Rock of Ages), Ari Groover (Holler If Ya Hear Me), Gavin Lodge (Annie), Samantha Pollino (Hot Feet), Justin Prescott (Cirque Du Soleil Paramour), Tanner Ray Wilson (Cats), Ricardo Zayas (Hamilton), Brian Flores, Tanya Haglund, Arica Jackson and Gregory Liles.

Originally fronted by Carlisle, the Go-Go's were the first and only all-female band who both wrote their own songs and played their own instruments to top the Billboard album charts. The internationally acclaimed pop hitmakers helped cement the foundation of the early-'80s pop-rock sound.

Head Over Heels

An Elizabethan love story turned on its head, featuring the music of The Go-Go's.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  2. LaChanze Embraces Her Diva Side in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
  3. Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Will Transfer to Broadway
  4. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  5. Jack Davenport, Adam Chanler-Berat, Walter Bobbie & More to Join Condola Rashad in Saint Joan

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers