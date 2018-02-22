Full Casting Announced for U.K. Premiere of An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical

Casting is set for the U.K. debut and forthcoming touring production of An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical, a new stage adaptation based on the beloved 1982 film. The previously announced production will play the London theater Curve beginning on April 6 for a run through April 21. The engagement will precede a 19-venue U.K. and Ireland tour that will play until September 15.



Leading the cast will be Emma Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Paula Pokrifiki and Jonny Fines (Annie) as Zack Mayo (the roles made famous on-screen by Debra Winger and Richard Gere, respectively). They'll be joined by Ray Shell (Starlight Express) as Foley, Ian Macintosh (Beautiful) as Sid Worley and Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!) as Lynette Pomeroy.



An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical tells the story of Zack Mayo (Fines) who is in training to become a U.S. Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley (Shell) doesn’t make life easy for him. When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki (Williams) and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realizes the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves.



The cast will also include Keisha Atwell (Legally Blonde) as Casey Seegar, Andy Barke (Nativity! The Musical) as Louis Perryman, Darren Bennett (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Bryon Mayo, Nathaniel Landskroner (Grease) as Craig, George Loannides (Grease) as Eduardo Cortez, Joe Maxwell (Jersey Boys) as Fin Hooper and Rachel Stanley (Legally Blonde) as Esther Pokrifki. James Darch will take on the role of Troy with Corinna Powlesland as Aunt Bunny. The company will also feature David Burrows, Vanessa Fisher, Aimee Hodnett, Keiran McGinn and Rhys Whitfield.



Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (What the Butler Saw) and featuring choreography by Olivier nominee Kate Prince (Into the Hoods) and musical supervision by Tony winner Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd), An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will utilize dance and hit songs from the movie including "Up Where We Belong" along with '80s classics such as "Alone," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Toy Soldiers" and "Material Girl."



The design team for An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will be led by Olivier nominee Michael Taylor with lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall.