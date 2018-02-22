Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Full Casting Announced for U.K. Premiere of An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 22, 2018

Casting is set for the U.K. debut and forthcoming touring production of An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical, a new stage adaptation based on the beloved 1982 film. The previously announced production will play the London theater Curve beginning on April 6 for a run through April 21. The engagement will precede a 19-venue U.K. and Ireland tour that will play until September 15.

Leading the cast will be Emma Williams (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) as Paula Pokrifiki and Jonny Fines (Annie) as Zack Mayo (the roles made famous on-screen by Debra Winger and Richard Gere, respectively). They'll be joined by Ray Shell (Starlight Express) as Foley, Ian Macintosh (Beautiful) as Sid Worley and Jessica Daley (Mamma Mia!) as Lynette Pomeroy.

An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical tells the story of Zack Mayo (Fines) who is in training to become a U.S. Navy Pilot. When Zack rolls into boot camp with a bit too much of a swagger, drill Sergeant Foley (Shell) doesn’t make life easy for him. When he falls for local girl Paula Pokrifki (Williams) and tragedy befalls his friend and fellow candidate, Zack realizes the importance of love and friendship and finds the courage to be himself and win the heart of the woman he loves. 

The cast will also include Keisha Atwell (Legally Blonde) as Casey Seegar, Andy Barke (Nativity! The Musical) as Louis Perryman, Darren Bennett (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels) as Bryon Mayo, Nathaniel Landskroner (Grease) as Craig, George Loannides (Grease) as Eduardo Cortez, Joe Maxwell (Jersey Boys) as Fin Hooper and Rachel Stanley (Legally Blonde) as Esther Pokrifki. James Darch will take on the role of Troy with Corinna Powlesland as Aunt Bunny. The company will also feature David Burrows, Vanessa Fisher, Aimee Hodnett, Keiran McGinn and Rhys Whitfield.

Directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (What the Butler Saw) and featuring choreography by Olivier nominee Kate Prince (Into the Hoods) and musical supervision by Tony winner Sarah Travis (Sweeney Todd), An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will utilize dance and hit songs from the movie including "Up Where We Belong" along with '80s classics such as "Alone," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," "Toy Soldiers" and "Material Girl."

The design team for An Officer and a Gentleman—The Musical will be led by Olivier nominee Michael Taylor with lighting design by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Emma Williams
(Photo: Raw PR)
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Keala Settle Sing The Greatest Showman's 'This Is Me' on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
  2. Put on Your Sunday Clothes! Santino Fontana to Play Stint as Cornelius in Hello, Dolly!
  3. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Stars Jamie Parker, Noma Dumezweni & Paul Thornley Prepare to Cast a Spell on Broadway
  4. Brandon Victor Dixon, Norm Lewis & More Join NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! in Concert
  5. My Fair Lady's Diana Rigg on Broadway Memories and Sharing the Bubbly

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Chicago Waitress Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers