Joshua Jackson, Lauren Ridloff & the Stars of Children of a Lesser God Gather for Their First Day of Rehearsal

Broadawy.com was on the scene for the first day of rehearsal of the Roundabout's new production of Mark Medoff's Tony-winning play Children of a Lesser God. Lauren Ridloff, Johsua Jackson, Kecia Lewis, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the cast gathered with director Kenny Leon to begin remounting the emotional play about the difficult romance between a rebellious and briliant deaf woman (Ridloff) and a hearing teacher (Jackson), which was part of the Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 season last summer. Children of a Lesser God is set to begin performances on March 22 at Studio 54 and officially open on April 11.

Stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson take it easy before rehearsal begins.