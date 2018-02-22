Broadway BUZZ

Director Kenny Leon & the cast of Children of a Lesser God
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Joshua Jackson, Lauren Ridloff & the Stars of Children of a Lesser God Gather for Their First Day of Rehearsal
Hot Shot
by Matt Rodin • Feb 22, 2018

Broadawy.com was on the scene for the first day of rehearsal of the Roundabout's new production of Mark Medoff's Tony-winning play Children of a Lesser God.  Lauren Ridloff, Johsua Jackson, Kecia Lewis, Anthony Edwards and the rest of the cast gathered with director Kenny Leon to begin remounting the emotional play about the difficult romance between a rebellious and briliant deaf woman (Ridloff) and a hearing teacher (Jackson), which was part of the Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 season last summer. Children of a Lesser God is set to begin performances on March 22 at Studio 54 and officially open on April 11. 

Stars Lauren Ridloff and Joshua Jackson take it easy before rehearsal begins.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
