Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber Earns Two New York Emmy Award Nominations

Broadway.com and CBS' pre-Tony Awards TV special Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys, hosted by our own contributor Imogen Lloyd Webber, has been honored with two 2018 New York Emmy Award nominations! The broadcast, which was produced by John Gore Organization Chairman and CEO John Gore, COO Lauren Reid, CMO Rich Jaffe and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek, earned a nomination in the category of Special Event Coverage (Other Than News and Sports); also nominated in the category were Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens as co-writer with Wontorek, Dana Calderwood as Segment Director and Lloyd Webber as Host. The program also garnered a nomination in the Arts: Program/Special category. Broadway.com Presents at the Tonys with Imogen Lloyd Webber premiered on WCBS 2 on June 11, 2017. The annual New York Emmy Awards will be presented at a black-tie gala on April 14 at Times Square's Marriott Marquis.



The half-hour special put a spotlight on the Tony Award-nominated productions for Best Musical, Best Play, Best Musical Revival and Best Play Revival and the creative teams and actors who have received nods this year. Shows featured included Hello, Dolly!; A Doll's House, Part 2; Dear Evan Hansen; Come From Away; Groundhog Day; Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812; Oslo; Indecent; Sweat and many more.



Broadcaster and writer Imogen Lloyd Webber is currently the Vice President of The Musical Company, a Broadway.com contributor and PEOPLE Now's Royals Correspondent. Her book The Intelligent Conversationalist: 31 Cheat Sheets That Will Show You How to Talk to Anyone About Anything, Anytime was published in June 2016 by St. Martin's Press.



Click here for the full list of 2018 New York Emmy nominees.