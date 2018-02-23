London Odds & Ends: Lulu Will Make West End Return as Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street & More

Here's a quick roundup of London stories you may have missed this week.



Lulu Will Make West End Return as Dorothy Brock in 42nd Street

Scottish singer-songwriter Lulu will return to the West End for the first time in 30 years to appear as Dorothy Brock in the celebrated production of 42nd Street beginning on March 19 at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Lulu made her acting debut at the age of 16, starring with Sidney Poitier in To Sir With Love—and earning acclaim for singing the film's title song. Lulu's stage credits include Guys & Dolls, Peter Pan, Whatever Happened to Harold Smith and Song & Dance. Also newly announced to join the West End's 42nd Street is Ashley Day (An American in Paris) as Billy Lawlor. 42nd Street is directed by Mark Bramble and choreographed by Tony nominee Randy Skinner.



Nicholas Hytner to Direct World Premieres by Alan Bennett & Lucinda Coxon at the Bridge Theatre

Tony-winning director Nicholas Hytner will collaborate for the 10th time with Tony-winning History Boys playwright Alan Bennett on the world premiere play Allejujah! The new work will play the Bridge Theatre, with previews beginning on July 11, 2018 and an opening slated for July 18. Allejujah! centers on The Beth, an old-fashioned cradle-to-grave hospital that is threatened with closure. Allejujah! will play a limited run through September 28. Hytner is also slated to direct Lucinda Coxon's world premiere play Alys, Always, based on the novel by Harriet Lane. Alys, Always will start previews at the Bridge on January 23, 2019 with an opening set for January 30. In Alys, Always, Frances is driving back to London after visiting her infuriating parents when she comes across an injured driver named Alys Kyte. When Alys' famous family gets in touch, Frances finds herself for the first time ushered into the world on the other side of the window. The work will play a limited run through March 30. Casting for both plays will be announced at a later date.



Haydn Gwynne & More to Lead The Way of the World at the Donmar

Tony and four-time Olivier Award nominee Haydn Gwynne has signed on to star in James Macdonald’s new revival of William Congreve’s comedy The Way of The World at the Donmar Warehouse. The production will begin previews on March 29 with an opening scheduled for April 5. The Way of the World follows Lady Wishfort (Gwynne) and her sprawling, dysfunctional family members who are driven by desire. Joining Gwynne will be Fisayo Akinade, Alex Beckett, Gabrielle Brooks, Phoebe Francis Brown, Sarah Hadland, Jenny Jules, Simon Manyonda, Caroline Martin, Tom Mison, Justine Mitchell, Christian Patterson, Geoffrey Streatfeild and Nathan Welsh. The Way of the World will play a limited engagement through May 26.



The Wipers Times Will Launch New U.K Tour Followed by West End Return

Following sold-out U.K. tours in 2016 and 2017 and a celebrated run at the West End's Arts Theatre in 2017, The Wipers Times, a stage adaptation of Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s BBC film, will once again tour the U.K. The play will open at the Nottingham Theatre Royal on August 28, followed by stops in Oxford, Exeter, Malvern, Leicester, Eastbourne and Birmingham before returning to the Arts Theatre for a seven-week engagement. The Wipers Times tells the true story of a satirical newspaper created in the mud and mayhem of the Battle of the Somme, interspersed with comic sketches and spoofs from the vivid imagination of those on the front line. Caroline Leslie directs the play, which is adapted by Hislop and Newman. Casting will be announced at a later date.



P.S. Don't miss the latest trailer for London's Dreamgirls.

