Three Tall Women, Starring Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf & Alison Pill, Arrives on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 1, 2018
Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf & Alison Pill
(Photos: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Emilio Madrid-Kuser & Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

The Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning work Three Tall Women begins previews on March 1. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, slated to officially open on March 29 at the Golden Theatre.

Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Glenda Jackson and Tony nominee Alison Pill. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs.

Three Tall Women made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play.

The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design) and Mimi Jordan Sherin (lighting design).

