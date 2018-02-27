Broadway Production of Three Tall Women Postpones First Preview

The Broadway-premiere mounting of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning work Three Tall Women has postponed its first preview by two days. Originally scheduled to start performances on February 27, the play will now begin on March 1. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production, which is slated to officially open on March 29 at the Golden Theatre. The production issued the following statement:



"The first preview for Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women has been postponed by two days for technical issues. The production will play its first preview on Thursday, March 1 at 8:00 PM at the Golden Theatre."



Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Tony winner Laurie Metcalf, Oscar winner Glenda Jackson and Tony nominee Alison Pill. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs.



Three Tall Women made its New York premiere at the Vineyard Theatre in 1994. In addition to winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the play received the New York Drama Critics Circle, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards for Best Play.



The design team for Three Tall Women includes Miriam Buether (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design) and Mimi Jordan Sherin (lighting design).



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.