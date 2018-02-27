Broadway BUZZ

Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett & More Join Immersive Pie-Shop Sweeney Todd
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 27, 2018
Thom Sesma & Sally Ann Triplett
(Photo: Boneau/Bryan-Brown & Bruce Glikas)

A new group of stars attend the tale in off-Broadway's hit environmental production of Sweeney Todd beginning on February 27. Thom Sesma (Man of La Mancha) takes on the title role alongside Sally Ann Triplett (The Last Ship) as Mrs. Lovett. They are joined by fellow new cast members Zachary Noah Piser (Wicked) as Tobias, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Anthony and DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots) as Johanna. Recent headliners Hugh Panaro, Carolee Carmello, John-Michael Lyles, Jake Boyd and Eryn LeCroy played their final performance on February 25.

This production of the classic tale of bloodthirsty barber Sweeney Todd and resourceful pie shop proprietress Mrs. Lovett comes to New York City following sold-out runs in London. Tooting Arts Club first mounted this Sweeney Todd in the winter of 2014 in Harrington's Pie and Mash Shop, one of the oldest continuously operating pie shops in London, seating only 35 people at each performance. In 2015, the production made the leap to the West End where Tooting Arts Club re-created Harrington's in a 69-seat Shaftesbury Avenue venue provided by producer Cameron Mackintosh. The Harrington's shop environment has once again been brought to life for its U.S. debut in the 130-seat Barrow Street Theatre.

The new Sweeney Todd stars will join current cast members Michael James Leslie as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as The Beadle and Stacie Bono as Pirelli/Beggar Woman. The cast also includes Matt Leisy, Liz Pearce, Danny Rothman and Monet Sabel.

Sweeney Todd features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler from an adaptation by Christopher Bond and direction by Bill Buckhurst. The production features set and costume designs by Simon Kenny, music supervision and arrangements by Benjamin Cox, music direction by Matt Aument, choreography by Georgina Lamb, lighting design by Amy Mae and sound design by Matt Stine.

