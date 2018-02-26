Broadway BUZZ

Dan Lauria, Carolyn McCormick & Rupak Ginn
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Dan Lauria & More Prep for The Stone Witch's New York Premiere
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 26, 2018

Shem Bitterman's The Stone Witch begins performances on March 12 at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Bitterman, stars Dan Lauria, Carolyn McCormick, Rupak Ginn, and director Steve Zuckerman gathered together at Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios on February 26 for their first day of New York rehearsals. The company had previously been prepping for their off-Broadway bow in Los Angeles. Lauria stars as Simon Grindberg, the world’s most illustrious children’s book writer and illustrator who has been suffering from writer's block for a decade. Ambitious editor Clair Forlorni, played by McCormick, connects him to Ginn's character Peter Chandler, a starving artist, whose exuberance she hopes will spark Simon's next story. Broadway.com was in on the action to capture The Stone Witch's creators. Take a look, and then catch the play live this March!

The Stone Witch scribe Shem Bitterman and director Steve Zuckerman are all smiles for this play's off-Broadway debut.

The Stone Witch

Dan Lauria stars in Shem Bitterman's new play.
