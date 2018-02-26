Odds & Ends: Marissa Jaret Winokur Wins Celebrity Big Brother & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.



Marissa Jaret Winokur Wins Celebrity Big Brother

Hey, mama, hey, mama, look at her! After being locked in a house with famous strangers for two and a half weeks (Tracy Turnblad would totally rush home from school to see that on TV), Hairspray Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur won the latest edition of Celebrity Big Brother. Could this inspire a Big Brother: Broadway Edition? We would totally binge that!



Watch Tony Nominee Michael Shannon in the Trailer for Fahrenheit 451

Michael Shannon’s roles always seem to have an intensity about them, and his performance in HBO’s forthcoming film Fahrenheit 451 seems to be no exception. Based off of Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel about a dystopia where books are illegal, Shannon appears alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan in the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on HBO this May. Check out the blazing hot trailer below!







Anna Camp & Thomas Sadoski to Star in Belleville at Pasadena Playhouse

Stage-and-screen stars Anna Camp and Thomas Sadoski are set to lead Amy Herzog’s thriller Belleville at California’s Pasadena Playhouse this spring. The pair will play Zack and Abby, who appear to be a perfect couple with the perfect ex-patriot life in Paris. They seem to have it all: a funky bohemian apartment in up-and-coming Belleville, a stable marriage and Zack’s noble mission at Doctors Without Borders. When Abby finds Zack at home one afternoon when he’s supposed to be at work, things unravel in this Hitchcock-style drama. The Jenna Worsham-helmed production is scheduled to run from April 18 through May 13. Opening night is slated for April 22.