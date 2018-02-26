Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Odds & Ends: Marissa Jaret Winokur Wins Celebrity Big Brother & More
Odds and Ends
by Lindsey Sullivan • Feb 26, 2018
Marissa Janet Winokur
(Photo: Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today and this weekend.

Marissa Jaret Winokur Wins Celebrity Big Brother
Hey, mama, hey, mama, look at her! After being locked in a house with famous strangers for two and a half weeks (Tracy Turnblad would totally rush home from school to see that on TV), Hairspray Tony winner Marissa Jaret Winokur won the latest edition of Celebrity Big Brother. Could this inspire a Big Brother: Broadway Edition? We would totally binge that!

Watch Tony Nominee Michael Shannon in the Trailer for Fahrenheit 451
Michael Shannon’s roles always seem to have an intensity about them, and his performance in HBO’s forthcoming film Fahrenheit 451 seems to be no exception. Based off of Ray Bradbury’s 1953 novel about a dystopia where books are illegal, Shannon appears alongside Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan in the movie, which is scheduled to premiere on HBO this May. Check out the blazing hot trailer below!



Anna Camp & Thomas Sadoski to Star in Belleville at Pasadena Playhouse
Stage-and-screen stars Anna Camp and Thomas Sadoski are set to lead Amy Herzog’s thriller Belleville at California’s Pasadena Playhouse this spring. The pair will play Zack and Abby, who appear to be a perfect couple with the perfect ex-patriot life in Paris. They seem to have it all: a funky bohemian apartment in up-and-coming Belleville, a stable marriage and Zack’s noble mission at Doctors Without Borders. When Abby finds Zack at home one afternoon when he’s supposed to be at work, things unravel in this Hitchcock-style drama. The Jenna Worsham-helmed production is scheduled to run from April 18 through May 13. Opening night is slated for April 22.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany to Make New York Stage Debut in Mary Page Marlowe
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Fave Tracks from the New Once On This Island Cast Album
  4. Mean Girls' Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson & Barrett Wilbert Weed School Audiences in Cool
  5. Beloved Tony & Emmy Award Winner Nanette Fabray Dies at 97

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers