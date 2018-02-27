Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo Receives Second Extension Off-Broadway

The new off-Broadway mounting of Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story has been extended by off-Broadway's Signature Theatre for a second time. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will now run through March 25. The single evening featuring a pair of Albee's acclaimed works began previews on January 30 and officially opened on February 21.



The first act of Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo features Homelife, centered on Peter and his wife, who live a comfortable but vaguely unhappy bourgeois existence. In the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park.



The production stars two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran, Tony winner Robert Sean Leonard and Emmy nominee Paul Sparks. The creative team includes Andrew Lieberman (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design) and Bray Poor (sound design).