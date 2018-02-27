Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo Receives Second Extension Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 27, 2018
Robert Sean Leonard & Katie Finneran in "Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new off-Broadway mounting of Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story has been extended by off-Broadway's Signature Theatre for a second time. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, will now run through March 25. The single evening featuring a pair of Albee's acclaimed works began previews on January 30 and officially opened on February 21.

The first act of Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo features Homelife, centered on Peter and his wife, who live a comfortable but vaguely unhappy bourgeois existence. In the second act, the classic The Zoo Story, Peter is forever altered by an oddly persistent stranger in Central Park.

The production stars two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran, Tony winner Robert Sean Leonard and Emmy nominee Paul Sparks. The creative team includes Andrew Lieberman (scenic design), Kaye Voyce (costume design), Japhy Weideman (lighting design) and Bray Poor (sound design).

Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo

Signature Theatre honors legendary playwright Edward Albee.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany to Make New York Stage Debut in Mary Page Marlowe
  2. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  3. James Colby, Star of Broadway's Sweat & Alum of Hartford Stage, Dies at 56
  4. Broadway Grosses: Disney's Frozen Has a Strong Start on Broadway
  5. Waitress Welcomes Broadway Alum Ben Thompson as Earl

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical Waitress Chicago Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers