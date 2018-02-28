Carousel Returns to Broadway in Talent-Packed Revival Led by Jessie Mueller & Joshua Henry

This ought to be a real nice clambake! The starry new revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel begins performances on February 28 at the Imperial Theatre. Jack O'Brien directs and Justin Peck choreographs the production scheduled to officially open on April 12. Tony winner Jessie Mueller and Tony nominee Joshua Henry star.



Set in a small New England factory town, Carousel follows the tragic romance between a troubled carnival barker (Henry) and the young woman (Mueller) who gives up everything for him. The Carousel cast also includes Lindsay Mendez as Carrie Pipperidge, Renée Fleming as Nettie Fowler, Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson as the Starkeeper, Amar Ramasar as Jigger, Brittany Pollack as Louise, Alexander Gemignani as Enoch Snow and Margaret Colin as Mrs. Mullin.



The Carousel ensemble includes Colin Anderson, Yesenia Ayala, Nicholas Belton, Colin Bradbury, Andrei Chagas, Leigh-Ann Esty, Laura Feig, David Michael Garry, Garett Hawe, Rosena M. Hill Jackson, Amy Justman, Jess LeProtto, Skye Mattox, Adriana Pierce, David Prottas, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Antoine L. Smith, Corey John Snide, Erica Spyres, Ryan Steele, Sam Strasfeld, Ricky Ubeda, Scarlett Walker, Jacob Keith Watson and William Youmans.



The creative features Santo Loquasto (scenic design), Ann Roth (costume design), Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (lighting design), Scott Lehrer (sound design), Jonathan Tunick (orchestrations) and Andy Einhorn (musical supervision and direction).