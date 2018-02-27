Jerry Springer — The Opera Extends Off-Broadway; Matt McGrath to Take Over Title Role

More Jerry! The off-Broadway premiere of Jerry Springer — The Opera has received an extension at The Pershing Square Signature Center. Originally slated for a run through March 11, the musical will now run through April 1. In additional news, Lucille Lortel Award winner Matt McGrath (The Legend of Georgia McBride) will join the cast on March 13 in the role of Jerry Springer, replacing original star Terrence Mann. Jerry Springer — The Opera began previews on January 23 and opened on February 22.



Jerry Springer — The Opera features The Jerry Springer Show as you’ve never seen it before, with passionate arias, soaring ballads and giant production numbers. While the studio audience cheers, a parade of bickering guests fight and curse until violence breaks out and Jerry must face his trickiest guest ever. The show features a book and lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas and music by Thomas, with direction by John Rando and choreography by Chris Bailey.



The cast of Jerry Springer — The Opera also includes Will Swenson as Warm-Up/Satan, Jill Paice as Baby Jane, Jennifer Allen as Irene/Mary, Florrie Bagel as Peaches, Sean Patrick Doyle as Tremont, Luke Grooms as Dwight/God, Nathaniel Hackmann as Chucky/Adam, Billy Hepfinger as Steve, Justin Keyes as Montel/Jesus, Beth Kirkpatrick as Zandra, Elizabeth Loyacano as Andrea/Valkyrie and Tiffany Mann as Shawntel/Eve. The musical's ensemble will comprise Brandon Contreras, Bradley Greer, Kim Steele and Nichole Turner.



The production features set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Joshua D. Reid and projection design by Olivia Sebesky.