Lea Salonga, Tituss Burgess & More to Sing Out at Broadway Backwards

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has announced a starry celebrity lineup for the 2018 edition of Broadway Backwards, the annual gender-bending performance celebrating love and the LGBT community. The event is scheduled to take place at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 2 at 8:00pm. Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley will direct.



Broadway Backwards will include performances by Tony winner Lea Salonga (Once On This Island), three-time Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tony winner Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd), Julie Halston (You Can't Take It With You), Shawna Hamic (The Last Ship), Jay Armstrong Johnson (On the Town), Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies), two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin (Pippin), Oscar winner Hayley Mills (Party Face), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Q. Smith (Come From Away), Elizabeth Stanley (On the Town), Astrid Van Wieren (Come From Away), Sharon Wheatley (Come From Away), Christian Dante White (Hello, Dolly!) and Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck (The Beast in the Jungle).



More special guests will be announced in the coming weeks.