Juan Castano, Ato Blankson-Wood & Samantha Soule to Lead Lucy Thurber's Transfers Off-Broadway

Casting is complete for the world premiere production of Transfers, written by Obie winner Lucy Thurber and directed by Jackson Gay. The previously announced production will begin previews on April 5 at off-Broadway's Lucille Lortel Theatre, with an opening slated for April 23. Juan Castano (Oedipus El Rey) and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (The Total Bent) lead the cast.



In Transfers, Cristofer (Castano) and Clarence (Blankson-Wood) are two gifted students from the South Bronx. After two years at a local community college being coached by faculty members, the young men are competing for a life-changing scholarship at an elite northeast university. During a campus visit, the young men are unexpectedly confronted with their shared past while trying to break through a system that seems designed to keep them on the outside.



The cast of Transfers will also include Godless star Samantha Soule along with Leon Addison Brown (Misery) and Glenn Davis (The Christians). The creative team for Transfers includes scenic design by Tony winner Donyale Werle, costume design by Jessica Ford, lighting design by Obie winner Russell H. Champa and sound design by Broken Chord.



Transfers will play a limited engagement through May 13.