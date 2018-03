U.S. Olympians Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall made history last week at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, taking home the gold medal for cross-country skiing, the first win for American women in that event. After returning stateside, the pair went for Broadway gold and stopped by Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Check out the pictures of exuberant Olympians Diggins and Randall with Hamilton stars Michael Luwoye, Mandy Gonzalez, Lexi Lawson and more.

Hamilton's Lexi Lawson tries on an Olympic gold medal with Mandy Gonzalez and Olympic cross-country skiers Jessie Diggins and Kikkan Randall.