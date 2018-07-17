Tom Stoppard's The Hard Problem to Receive New York Premiere Directed by Jack O'Brien; New LCT3 Production Also Announced

Tom Stoppard's new play The Hard Problem will receive its New York premiere at Lincoln Center Theater's Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater this fall. Jack O'Brien, who helmed Stoppard's The Coast of Utopia and The Invention of Love (both with LCT), will direct The Hard Problem, set to begin off-Broadway performances on October 25 with an official opening night set for November 19.



Through the lens of a psychology research fellow, The Hard Problem dissects the science of consciousness. The play debuted in 2015 with London's National Theatre and first played the U.S. in 2016 at the Wilma Theatre in Philadelphia.



The cast will include Eshan Bay (Can You Forgive Her?), Adelaide Clemens (Hold On to Me Darling), Nina Grollman (The Iceman Cometh), Katie Beth Hall (The New 35), Tara Summers (Mercy Street), Karoline Xu (The Tens) and Chris O'Shea, with additional casting to be announced.



The Hard Problem will feature sets by David Rockwell, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Japhy Weideman, sound by Jill BC Du Boff and original music by Bob James. The work is scheduled to play a limited run through January 6, 2019.



Lincoln Center Theater has also announced Plot Points in Our Sexual Development, a new play by Miranda Rose Hall (The Kind Ones), to be presented as part of the LCT3 program at the Claire Tow Theater. Directed by Margot Bordelon (Wilder Gone), the play will begin previews on November 18 with an opening scheduled for October 22. The two-hander will star Jax Jackson (Teddy Ferrara) and Marianne Rendon (Lazarus).



Plot Points in Our Sexual Development follows Theo (Jackson) and Cecily (Rendon), and the struggle they face as they attempt to be honest about their sexual histories.



The play will feature sets by Andrew Boyce, costumes by Sarafina Bush, lighting by Jiyoun Chang and sound by Brandon Wolcott. The production is slated to play a limited engagement through November 18.