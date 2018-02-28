Odds & Ends: Actor-Instrument You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown to Debut in Ohio & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Actor-Instrument You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown to Debut in Cincinnati

A new mounting of the beloved musical You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is slated to play Ohio's Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, but this production will have a particular twist. In the spirit of a concept honed by Tony-winning director John Doyle—whose actor-instrument Sweeney Todd and Company (which began at Cincinnati Playhouse) won Broadway acclaim—Cincinnati's Charlie Brown will feature all of the actors serving as the orchestra. Bill Fennelly will direct the production, which will feature Broadway alum and The Skivvies favorite Nick Cearley as Linus, with additional casting to be announced. The production will run from April 20 through May 19, 2019.



Escape to Margaritaville Star Eric Petersen to Present Frank Sinatra Tribute Concert

Eric Petersen, the talented star who currently appears in Broadway's Escape to Margaritaville and played a cheered run as School of Rock's Dewey Finn, will offer up a pair of cabaret tributes to Frank Sinatra at Feinstein's/54 Below. Accompanied by a swinging band, Eric Petersen: Sinatra at the Movies will serenade audiences with the hits that cemented Frank Sinatra as a superstar, including "One for My Baby," "I Fall in Love Too Easily," "My Kind of Town" and "Sue Me." The concerts will take place on April 1 and 29 at 9:30pm. Lucille Lortel Award winner Leslie Kritzer will serve as the evening's special guest.



Transparent Musical to Offer First Listen in New Concert

Faith Soloway, a writer of the Emmy-nominated series Transparent, will preview songs from her in-the-works musical version of the Amazon hit in an upcoming pair of concerts. Transparent centers on a Los Angeles family's lives after discovering that the person they knew as their father is a transgender woman. Soloway's concert, titled The Transparent Musical Thing, will take place at Joe's Pub on April 2 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm. Special guests will join Soloway on stage.