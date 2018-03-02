Broadway BUZZ

Escape to Margaritaville Star Paul Alexander Nolan Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 2, 2018
Paul Alexander Nolan in "Escape to Margaritaville"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Talented Broadway veteran Paul Alexander Nolan, who currently appears as Tully in the new Jimmy Buffett musical Escape to Margaritaville, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Beach Bum, beginning on March 6. The vlog will follow Nolan and his co-stars backstage and onstage at the Marquis Theatre where the new Broadway musical has audiences dancing in the aisles eight times a week.

Escape to Margaritaville follows Tully (Nolan) at the titular tropical island resort as he questions his relaxed ways upon meeting (and falling in love with) a career-minded tourist (played by Alison Luff). The musical features both original songs and beloved Jimmy Buffett classics.

Paul Alexander Nolan has appeared on Broadway in Bright Star, Doctor Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Once and Chicago. He was seen off-Broadway in Daddy Long Legs.

Tune in and watch Nolan take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the dazzling musical that is thrilling audiences nightly. Beach Bum will run every Tuesday for eight weeks.

