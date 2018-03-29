Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Three Tall Women, Starring Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf & Alison Pill, Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning work Three Tall Women officially opens on March 29 at the Golden Theatre. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production which began previews on March 1.

Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Alison Pill.

To celebrate the beloved play's Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Jackson, Metcalf and Pill debuting an iconic playwright's award-winning work on Broadway.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Three Tall Women

Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson star in the Broadway premiere of Edward Albee's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Sing The Last Five Years' 'Shiksa Goddess' at Miscast
  2. My Fair Lady’s Harry Hadden-Paton on Making Over Eliza Doolittle in the Age of #MeToo
  3. So Wrong, It's Right! Greta Gerwig & More Celebrate Laurie Metcalf at Miscast 2018
  4. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  5. First Video Footage of Pretty Woman! Steve Kazee & Samantha Barks Preview the New Song 'You and I'

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers