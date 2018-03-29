Three Tall Women, Starring Glenda Jackson, Laurie Metcalf & Alison Pill, Opens on Broadway

The Broadway-premiere production of Edward Albee's Pulitzer-winning work Three Tall Women officially opens on March 29 at the Golden Theatre. Tony winner Joe Mantello directs the production which began previews on March 1.



Considered Albee's most personal work, Three Tall Women is the portrait of a woman in life's final act. The Broadway production stars Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Alison Pill.



To celebrate the beloved play's Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring Jackson, Metcalf and Pill debuting an iconic playwright's award-winning work on Broadway.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.