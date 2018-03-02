Odds & Ends: Lea Michele Lands New Small-Screen Gig as American Idol Mentor & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Lea Michele Lands New TV Gig as American Idol Mentor

We're ready for this! Spring Awakening original and small-screen veteran Lea Michelle is slated to offer up advice as a mentor on the upcoming new season of American Idol. The gorgeous-voiced star announced her new gig on Twitter. Mark your calendar: American Idol returns to ABC on March 11.



Watch Raúl Esparza & Ramin Karimloo Sing Out in Starry Chess Concert

Four of Broadway's biggest leading players took to the stage of the Kennedy Center's Eisenhower Theater from February 14-18 to revive the cult-favorite musical Chess. The Kennedy Center has just released footage from the sold-out concerts and we can't stop watching. Give a look to Raúl Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Karen Olivo and Ruthie Ann Miles in the video below and cross your fingers that this production heads to Broadway soon!







Sing Along to New Frozen Tune “What Do You Know About Love?”

Performances are underway for Disney's latest Broadway musical Frozen and audiences couldn't be more dazzled. In addition to the beloved tunes made famous in the animated film, the empowering stage musical features a slew of new numbers written by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Disney recently revealed the stirring new tune "Monster," sung by Caissie Levy, who plays Elsa. Now the show has offered up a listen to "What Do You Know About Love?," performed by the show's Anna, Patti Murin, and Jelani Alladin, who appears as Kristoff. Give a listen to the beautiful song below and make plans soon to see Frozen live on the Great White Way.







Jimmy Buffett on Escape to Margaritaville & Setting a House Record for Bar Sales

The island tunes of Jimmy Buffett have arrived on Broadway in perfect form as the new musical Escape to Margaritaville recently kicked off performances. The music maker himself paid a visit to The View on March 2 to spread the word about his new foray into Broadway. Along with the pride that comes with sharing his tunes with theater crowds, Buffett revealed that Escape to Margaritaville has already broken the Marquis Theatre's house record for bar sales—twice. Watch Buffett below and make plans soon to experience Escape to Margaritaville for yourself.







Casting Announced for D.C. Premiere of New Musical Girlfriend

Arlington, Virginia's Signature Theatre has announced casting for Girlfriend, the new tuner inspired by Matthew Sweet’s 1991 alternative-rock album of the same name. Lukas James Miller and Jimmy Mavrikes will take on the central roles in the previously announced musical directed by Signature's Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. Set in small-town Nebraska in 1993, college-bound jock Mike (Miller) and self-assured but aimless Will (Mavrikes) find themselves drawn to each other. Featuring a book by Todd Almond (Broadway's Noises Off) and the music of Sweet, the coming-of-age musical is slated to run from April 17 through June 10.



Tony Nominee David Garrison & More Join Will Rogers Follies at Goodspeed

Casting is set for Goodspeed Musicals' new production of The Will Rogers Follies, beginning performances on April 13. Tony nominee David Garrison (Wicked) is newly announced to play the role of Clem Rogers. He'll be joined by Catherine Walker (A Gentleman’s Guide To Love and Murder) as Betty Blake and Brooke Lacy (Young Frankenstein) in the role of Ziegfeld’s Favorite. As previously announced, David Lutken, who appeared in the original Broadway production, will take on the musical's title role. The rags-to-riches story of the American stage, screen and radio star of the show's title is told as a Ziegfeld Follies-style extravaganza. The Will Rogers Follies features a book by Peter Stone, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green. Directed by Great White Way alum Don Stephenson, The Will Rogers Follies will run through June 21 at the East Haddam, Connecticut theater.