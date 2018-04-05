Kirstin Maldonado Extends Her Broadway-Debut Run in Kinky Boots

Kirstin Maldonado is sticking around at Price & Sons! The Pentatonix singer has extended her run as Lauren in the Tony-winning musical Kinky Boots. Originally slated to play an engagement through April 8, Maldonado will now stay with the show until May 5. The Grammy winner began her Broadway-debut run on February 2.



Kinky Boots tells the tale of Charlie Price, a young man reluctantly taking over his family's struggling shoe factory and looking for a fresh idea. Charlie meets and finds inspiration in a drag queen named Lola, and together they discover that it takes a good friend to make a great pair. In addition to Maldonado, Kinky Boots currently features David Cook as Charlie Price, Wayne Brady as Lola and Caroline Bowman as Nicola.



The winner of six 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Tony winner Harvey Fierstein and direction and choreography by Tony winner Jerry Mitchell.