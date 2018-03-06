Full Casting Set for John Kander & David Thompson's New Musical The Beast in the Jungle

Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre has announced the complete cast for the upcoming new musical adaptation of Henry James' novella The Beast in the Jungle. Susan Stroman will direct the previously announced tuner with a book by David Thompson and an original score by John Kander, beginning performances on May 4 with an official opening slated for May 23. As previously announced, Tony nominees Tony Yazbeck and Peter Friedman will star. Tickets are now on sale.



Newly announced cast members include Leah Hofmann (Something Rotten!), Naomi Kakuk (The Producers), Brittany Marcin Maschmeyer (Bullets Over Broadway), Erin Moore (Shuffle Along), Maira Barriga (Miami City Ballet’s Corps De Ballet) and Elizabeth Dugas (The Metropolitan Opera’s The Merry Widow). They join Yazbeck, Friedman and additional previously announced cast members Teagle F. Bougere and Irina Dvorovenko.



The Beast in the Jungle focuses on John Marcher (Friedman) whose life is haunted by the constant worry that his life is to be doomed by a catastrophic happening: a beast in the jungle. Thompson, Stroman and Kander previously collaborated on The Scottsboro Boys, which also began at the Vineyard Theatre.