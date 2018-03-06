Exclusive Photos of Wayne Brady's Return to Broadway's Kinky Boots

There's a new Lola in Broadway's Kinky Boots! Emmy winner and Grammy nominee Wayne Brady stepped back into the heels in the Tony-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on March 5. He joins the production alongside Scissor Sisters' Jake Shears and Pentatonix Grammy winner Kirstin Maldonado. In addition to the fabulous curtain call, Broadway.com got some exclusive backstage photos of Kinky Boots' red-hot stars. Checck out the photos, and then see this vibrant musical live!

Kinky Boots stars Wayne Brady and Jake Shears take a bow.