Canceled When Pigs Fly Revival Will Get Its Audience in One-Night Actors Fund Benefit

The Actors Fund has announced a one-night concert of the recently canceled off-Broadway revival of When Pigs Fly. The benefit is scheduled to take place in the Gerald Lynch Theatre at John Jay College on April 9 at 7:30pm.



Created by Mark Waldrop and Howard Crabtree (and based on Crabtree) with music by the late Dick Gallagher, When Pigs Fly follows Howard, who struggles to put on a lavish musical revue over numerous obstacles, including the near-mutiny of his cast and the nagging memory of his high school guidance counselor, who told him he’d succeed "when pigs fly."



The benefit will feature originally announced cast members Jordan Ahnquist, Taylor Crousore, Jacob Huffman, Brian Charles Rooney and Frank Viveros. Mark Waldrop will direct, with choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones and featuring costumes by Bob Mackie.



Look back at our Broadway.com Show segment on When Pigs Fly and gear up to see the show on April 9.



