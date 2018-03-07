Broadway BUZZ

Peaky Blinders Star Paul Anderson to Make West End Debut in Modern-Day Tartuffe
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 7, 2018

Screen star Paul Anderson will take on the title role in a radical take on Molière’s classic comedy Tartuffe, slated to play the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End. Adapted by Tony and Oscar winner Christopher Hampton (Sunset Boulevard) and directed by Gerald Garutti (Notes from the Underground), Tartuffe will begin previews on May 25 with an opening scheduled for May 29.

Tartuffe will mark Paul Anderson's West End stage debut. Perhaps most known for his turn on the BBC series Peaky Blinders, Anderson has also been seen on-screen in The Revenant, Legend, In the Heart of the Sea and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Hampton and Garutti's present-day Tartuffe is set in Donald Trump’s America, seeing Tartuffe as a radical American evangelist who uproots the life of a French film tycoon in Hollywood. Anderson will be joined by French actress Audrey Fleurot (Spiral) in the role of Elmire, with additional casting to come.

Tartuffe will play a limited engagement through July 28.

Paul Anderson
(Photo: Eric Richmond)
