Tony & Oscar Nominee Stephen Rea to Reprise Acclaimed Turn in Cyprus Avenue at the Public Theater

Stephen Rea will return to the New York stage in a transfer of the Abbey Theatre and Royal Court Theatre's celebrated co-production of David Ireland's new play Cyprus Avenue. Directed by Vicky Featherstone, the production will play off-Broadway's Public Theater beginning on June 2 with an official opening scheduled for June 25.



“Cyprus Avenue is a scathingly funny and horrifyingly entertaining look at bigotry gone mad,” said Public Theater Artistic Director Oskar Eustis. “Anchored by Stephen Rea’s tour-de-force performance, this play may take place in Ireland, but it speaks to the heart of America. The Public is proud to continue our long-standing relationships with the Abbey Theatre in Dublin and the Royal Court in London, two of the finest theaters in the world, with this production of Cyprus Avenue.”



Stephen Rea earned a 1993 Tony nomination and Theatre World Award for his Broadway debut in Someone Who'll Watch Over Me. His off-Broadway credits include Kicking a Dead Horse, Ages of the Moon and A Particle of Dread (Oedipus Variations). Rea has also been seen onstage in Geography of a Horse Dreamer and Tales of Ballycumber. His screen credits include an Oscar-nominated turn in The Crying Game and a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Crime of the Century.



Cyprus Avenue centers on a man who is trying to make sense of a radically changed world. Eric Miller (Rea) is a Belfast Unionist. He is exclusively and non-negotiably British. But nowadays he is worried he might be Irish. When Eric sees a likeness between his new-born granddaughter and the Irish Republican leader, Gerry Adams, his sanity starts to unravel. Determined to defend his family and his heritage, Eric’s lifetime of ingrained prejudice and unsettled identity push him to the edge.



The off-Broadway transfer of Cyprus Avenue will also feature original cast members Chris Corrigan in the role of Slim and Amy Molloy as Julie. Additional casting will be announced at a later date. Cyprus Avenue will play a limited engagement through July 29.