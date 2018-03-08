Marilu Henner Will Return to Broadway in Gettin' the Band Back Together

Golden Globe nominee Marilu Henner will return to Broadway this summer in the new musical Gettin' the Band Back Together. The beloved Taxi star will take on the role of Sharon Papadopolous in the new tuner slated to begin previews at the Belasco Theatre on July 19 with an opening night scheduled for August 13.



Henner told Broadway.com in an exclusive statement, "I'm not only 'gettin' the band back together,' I'm also gettin' to sing and dance and play a sassy great character with a company I love! AND going back to my first love...Broadway! How lucky can I get!"



Henner has been seen on Broadway in The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Chicago, Social Security, Pal Joey, Over Here! and Grease. She earned five Golden Globe nominations for her iconic turn as Elaine Nardo on the Emmy-winning comedy series Taxi. Henner has performed her solo show A Memorable Evening with Marilu Henner across the country.



Gettin' the Band Back Together follows Mitch Papadopolous, who always dreamed of being the next Bon Jovi, but chose security over stardom and left those daydreams behind for a day job. He dusts off his guitar, gathers his old gang (the math teacher who isn’t good at math, the Irish cop who dreams about being on Broadway, the dermatologist who can’t get a date and a 16-year-old Jewish rapper who makes Vanilla Ice look cool), and sets out to win The Battle of the Bands…and maybe even win back the high school sweetheart he left behind…proving it’s never too late to give your dreams one last shot.



As previously announced, the cast of Gettin' the Band Back Together will also include Mitchell Jarvis as Mitch Papadopolous, Jay Klaitz as Bart Vickers, Paul Whitty as Michael "Sully" Sullivan, Sawyer Nunes as Ricky "Bling" Goldstein, Tamika Lawrence as Roxy and Brandon Williams as Tygen. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Directed by John Rando, Gettin' the Band Back Together features an original score by Mark Allen and a book by Ken Davenport and improv troupe The Grundleshotz with additional material by Sarah Saltzberg. The design team for Gettin' the Band Back Together includes sets by Derek McLane, costumes by Emily Rebholz and lighting by Ken Billington. Gettin' the Band Back Together first debuted in 2013 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse.