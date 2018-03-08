Broadway BUZZ

First Listen! Katharine McPhee Previews Her Upcoming Waitress Turn with 'She Used to Be Mine'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 8, 2018
Katharine McPhee in a "Waitress" promo shot
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Katharine McPhee is gearing up to make her Broadway debut as Jenna in the hit musical Waitress. The Smash and American Idol alum will lend her soaring vocals to Sara Bareilles' Tony-nominated score beginning on April 10. The show has just released a first listen of McPhee singing the stirring 11-o'clock number "She Used to Be Mine" and we can't stop listening. Hear McPhee's gorgeous rendition of the song below and make plans to see this talented star onstage starting next month.

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
