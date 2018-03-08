Broadway BUZZ

See the Stars of The Low Road Celebrate Opening Night
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 8, 2018
"The Low Road" stars Chukwudi Lwuji, Chris Perfetti & Daniel Davis
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The cast of Bruce Norris' The Low Road lined up to celebrate their opening night. Broadway favorites Ben Platt, Analeigh Ashford, Danny Burstein and Anthony Rapp were in attendance to cheer on director Michael Greif and the17-member cast. Set in the 18th century, The Low Road imagines America's first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another’s loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality. Click through the pics and head to the Public Theater see The Low Road.

The Low Road

An epic play examining the basic beliefs upon which we’ve built our economy and our country.
