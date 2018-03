Audiences are getting ready to see Queen of Disco Donna Summer like never before! The Broadway production of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical is set to bow at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning on March 28. Stars LaChazne, Ariana DeBose, Storm Lever and the rest of the fabulous cast and creative team met the press on March 8 at the New 42nd Street Studios to show off what they've got. Click through for photos.