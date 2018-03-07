Odds & Ends: Audra McDonald & Andrew Rannells Named Drag Race Guest Judges & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Audra McDonald & Andrew Rannells Named Drag Race Guest Judges

RuPaul’s Drag Race has announced ten guest judges slated to appear during the hit series' 10th season. Among the star-packed list is six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald and two-time Tony nominee Andrew Rannells. Broadway favorite Cheyenne Jackson is scheduled to make a guest appearance on VH1's Emmy-winning reality competition show. The new season of Drag Race debuts on March 22 at 8:00pm EST. We're more excited than ever to tune in.



Come From Away Tony Nominee Irene Sankoff Toasts International Women's Day

In honor of International Women’s Day, the moving Broadway musical Come From Away has produced a new video highlighting the incredible females portrayed in the show. Tony-nominated co-creator Irene Sankoff talks about the real women whose stories are told in the musical, including American Airlines' first female captain Beverley Bass. Watch the poignant video below and make plans soon to experience the beauty of Come From Away at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre.





Patti LuPone Will Guest-Star on TV's Mom

Two-time Tony winner Patti LuPone is small-screen bound. The Broadway great will appear as Rita, the demanding owner of the building managed by Bonnie (played by Tony nominee Allison Janney) on the hit CBS comedy, according to Entertainment Weekly. LuPone's turn on Mom follows recent small-screen roles on My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Penny Dreadful. An air date for LuPone's appearance on Mom is to be announced.



Terrence McNally Documentary to Make World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

Every Act of Life, a new documentary centered on four-time Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally, will debut at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival. The previously announced doc presents a revealing portrait of McNally’s groundbreaking, six-decade career in the theater along with his fight for LGBTQ rights and triumph over addiction. Stars featured in the film include Audra McDonald, Nathan Lane, Larry Kramer, Angela Lansbury and Christine Baranski. McNally won Tonys for his plays Love! Valour! Compassion! and Master Class and his librettos of Ragtime and Kiss of the Spiderwoman. He is currently represented on Broadway with Anastasia. The Tribeca Film Festival takes place from April 18-29 at locations through New York City. Exact dates and venues for Every Act of Life will be announced at a later time. For more information about the Tribeca Film Festival, click here.