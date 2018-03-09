Broadway BUZZ

Tickets Are Now On Sale for Broadway Revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 9, 2018

Tickets are now on sale for the first Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, starring Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl. The work will play its original Broadway home, the Hayes Theatre. Moisés Kaufman directs the production, scheduled to begin previews on October 9 with an opening set for November 1.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows the odyssey of Arnold Beckoff (Urie) to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect.

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton.

 

