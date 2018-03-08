Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

God That's Good! The Cast of Sweeney Todd Celebrates One Year Off-Broadway
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 8, 2018
Thom Sesma & Sally Ann Triplett
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Happy birthday, Sweeney Todd! The immersive off-Broadway production celebrated its one year anniversary at the Barrow Street Theatre. Stars Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett, John Rapson, Stacie Bono, DeLaney Westfall, pie maker Bill Yosses, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe and Michael James Leslie all gathered together to celebrate with—what else?—a pie crust cake! Take a look at the pics, and then catch this delightfully scary Stephen Sondheim show live at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd's Billy Harrigan Tighe, Stacie Bono, Zachary Noah Piser and DeLaney Westfall dig in.
Sweeney Todd's John Rapson, Stacie Bono, DeLaney Westfall, Thom Sesma, pie maker Bill Yosses, Sally Ann Triplett, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe and Michael James Leslie get together. See the incredible production at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. First Listen! Katharine McPhee Previews Her Upcoming Waitress Turn with 'She Used to Be Mine'
  2. Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured in Car Accident; Four-Year-Old Daughter Killed
  3. Closing Time! Final Chance to See Broadway Turns by Sara Bareilles, Jake Shears & More
  4. Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer
  5. Quentin Earl Darrington Will Dance Back into Broadway's Once On This Island

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Come From Away Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers