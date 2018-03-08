God That's Good! The Cast of Sweeney Todd Celebrates One Year Off-Broadway

Happy birthday, Sweeney Todd! The immersive off-Broadway production celebrated its one year anniversary at the Barrow Street Theatre. Stars Thom Sesma, Sally Ann Triplett, John Rapson, Stacie Bono, DeLaney Westfall, pie maker Bill Yosses, Zachary Noah Piser, Billy Harrigan Tighe and Michael James Leslie all gathered together to celebrate with—what else?—a pie crust cake! Take a look at the pics, and then catch this delightfully scary Stephen Sondheim show live at the Barrow Street Theatre.

Sweeney Todd's Billy Harrigan Tighe, Stacie Bono, Zachary Noah Piser and DeLaney Westfall dig in.