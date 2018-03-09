Broadway BUZZ

Stayin' Alive! Saturday Night Fever to Launch New London Production Ahead of U.K. Tour
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 9, 2018
Production art for "Saturday Night Fever"
(Photo: Emma Holland PR)

The fan-favorite musical Saturday Night Fever, based on the iconic film, will return to London this summer in a brand-new production. Performances will begin on August 30 at the New Wimbledon Theatre for a run through September 8, followed by eight engagements throughout the U.K.

Saturday Night Fever tells the story of Tony Manero and his reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success. The musical features the Bee Gees' greatest hits including "Stayin’ Alive," "How Deep Is Your Love," "Night Fever," "Tragedy" and "More Than a Woman," as well as '70s favorites including "Boogie Shoes," "Disco Inferno" and many more.

After the New Wimbledon Theatre run, Saturday Night Fever will arrive in the Liverpool Empire Theatre (September 11-15), followed by stops at the Birmingham Alexandra Theatre (September 25-29), Bristol Hippodrome Theatre (October 2-6), Aylesbury Waterside Theatre (October 9-13), Glasgow Kings Theatre (October 16-20), Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre (October 23-27) and Llandudno Venue Cymru (November 13-17), concluding its run at the Wales Millennium Centre (November 27-December 1).

Based on Nik Cohn's short story "Tribal Rites of the New Saturday Night," the 1977 film Saturday Night Fever starred John Travolta as Tony and featured a screenplay by Norman Wexler with direction by John Badham. The Saturday Night Fever stage musical, featuring a book by Nan Knighton and Arlene Phillips, made its London debut in 1998 featuring Adam Garcia in an Olivier-nominated turn as Tony. The tuner transferred to Broadway in 1999, featuring James Carpinello as Tony.

Casting and creative team for the new U.K. production of Saturday Night Fever will be announced at a later date.

