So Fetch! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Arrives on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 12, 2018
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell and Barrett Wilbert Weed in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway premiere production of the new musical Mean Girls begins performances on March 12 at the August Wilson Theatre. Featuring a book by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the new tuner will celebrate an official opening night on April 8. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs the production.

Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron, a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Leading the Mean Girls cast is Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, with Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The musical's ensemble includes Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Collins Conley, Ben Cook, DeMarius Copes, Kevin Csolak, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Edwin Holland, Myles McHale, Chris Medlin, Brittany Nicholas, Becca Petersen, Nikhil Saboo, Jonalyn Saxer, Brendon Stimson, Riza Takahashi, Kamille Upshaw, Zurin Villanueva, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

Mean Girls features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Brian Ronan and music direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

Get a sneak peek at Mean Girls in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

