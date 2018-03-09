Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway.com Show: Michael Greif, Harriet Harris & More on The Low Road at the Public Theater
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 9, 2018

We head downtown to learn about the Public Theater production of The Low Road.

The Low Road

An epic play examining the basic beliefs upon which we’ve built our economy and our country.
