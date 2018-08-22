Broadway BUZZ

Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser & Leslie Kritzer in a promotional image for "Beetlejuice"
(Photos: Darren Cox/SpotCo)
Kerry Butler, Rob McClure, Adam Dannheisser, Leslie Kritzer & More Complete the Cast of Beetlejuice
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2018

Full casting is set for the pre-Broadway run of Beetlejuice, the highly anticipated new musical based on the fan-favorite 1988 film. The previously announced world premiere staging will begin previews at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre on October 14 with an opening slated for November 4. The production will run through November 18.

Newly announced principal cast members include Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Mean Girls) as Barbara, Tony nominee Rob McClure (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Adam, Lortel winner Leslie Kritzer (Something Rotten!) as Delia, Obie winner Adam Dannheisser (Oslo) as Charles, Jill Abramovitz (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Dean, Danny Rutigliano (Holiday Inn) as Maxie Dean and Kelvin Moon Loh (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Otho. They join the previously announced Tony nominee Alex Brightman in the title role and Sophia Anne Caruso as Lydia.

Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole "being dead thing." Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple (Butler and McClure) and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents (Kritzer and Dannheisser), Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.

The Beetlejuice ensemble will include Tessa Alves, Johnny Brantley, Ryan Breslin, Brooke Engen, Abe Goldfarb, Eric Anthony Johnson, Elliott Mattox, Mateo Melendez, George Merrick, Ramone Owens, Devin Roberts, Presley Ryan, Kim Sava and Dana Steingold.

Tony nominee Alex Timbers will direct the new musical featuring a book by Anthony King and Scott Brown and a score by Eddie Perfect. The production will feature choreography by Connor Gallagher and musical direction by Kris Kukul.

The Beetlejuice team will also include scenic designer David Korins, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Kenneth Posner, sound designer Peter Hylenski and projection designer Peter Nigrini, with puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, music producing by Matt Stine and dance arrangements by David Dabbon.

Details on the Broadway premiere of Beetlejuice are forthcoming.

Beetlejuice

A new musical based on the fan-favorite film of the same name.
Newsletters