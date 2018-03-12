Nina Raine's Consent Will Transfer to West End; Stephen Campbell Moore Among Cast

Following a 2017 sold-out run at London's Dorfman Theatre, Nina Raine's acclaimed play Consent will transfer to the West End this spring. Directed by Roger Michell, Consent will begin previews at the Harold Pinter Theatre on May 18 with an opening scheduled for May 29.



In Consent, a group of friends take opposing briefs in a contentious legal case. The key witness is a woman whose life seems a world away from theirs. At home, their own lives begin to unravel as every version of the truth is challenged.



The cast of Consent will include Broadway alum Stephen Campbell Moore (The History Boys), with Claudie Blakley (Once in a Lifetime), Heather Craney (The Vote) and Adam James (Girl from the North Country). Consent will feature scenic design is by Hildegard Bechtler, costume design by Dinah Collin, lighting design by Rick Fisher, original music by Kate Whitley and sound design by John Leonard.



Nina Raine was nominated for a Susan Blackburn Smith Award for Consent. She was shortlisted for the 2004 Verity Bargate Award and presented with the 2006 Evening Standard and Critics’ Circle Awards for Most Promising Playwright for her debut play Rabbit. Raine's play Tribes won the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award for Best Foreign Play and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play.



Additional casting for the West End production of Consent will be announced at a later date. The production is slated to play a 12-week limited engagement through August 11.