The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 12, 2018

What better way to cure that case of the Mondays than with a playlist of Lin-Manuel Miranda jams? In honor of In the Heights' 10-year anniversary celebration last week and upcoming Kennedy Center concert, we asked the fans to rank the certified genius' jams. Hamilton, In the Heights and Moana all made the top 10. Satisfied? Put those headphones on, crank up the LMM tunes and make some Monday magic with your picks.

10. "The Schuyler Sisters," Hamilton


9. "96,000," In the Heights


8. "Burn," Hamilton


7. "Breathe," In the Heights


6. "Non-Stop," Hamilton


5. "The Room Where It Happens," Hamilton


4. "My Shot," Hamilton


3. "How Far I'll Go," Moana


2. "Wait for It," Hamilton


1. "Satisfied," Hamilton

