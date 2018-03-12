See Tony Kushner, Debra Messing & More at the National Theatre's Gala Celebration of Angels in America

The National Theatre hosted a star-studded gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 11 celebrating the Broadway run of Angels in America, Tony Kushener's two-part magnum opus that began previews on February 23 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Broadway cast members such as Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Lee Pace were on hand to celebrate as well as alums of Angels' stage and screen adapations past like Michael Greif, Patrick Wilson and Debra Messing. Click through to see photos of the evening's red carpet.