Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

See Tony Kushner, Debra Messing & More at the National Theatre's Gala Celebration of Angels in America
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 12, 2018
Tony Kushner and Debra Messing
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

The National Theatre hosted a star-studded gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on March 11 celebrating the Broadway run of Angels in America, Tony Kushener's two-part magnum opus that began previews on February 23 at the Neil Simon Theatre. Broadway cast members such as Nathan Lane, Andrew Garfield and Lee Pace were on hand to celebrate as well as alums of Angels' stage and screen adapations past like Michael Greif, Patrick Wilson and Debra Messing. Click through to see photos of the evening's red carpet. 

View Photo Gallery

Angels in America

Nathan Lane and Andrew Garfield star in the National Theatre's production of Tony Kushner's landmark play.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
  2. So Fetch! Tina Fey's Mean Girls Musical Arrives on Broadway
  3. Spring Preview 2018: 30 Must-See Shows from the Upcoming Season
  4. Ben Crawford Is The Phantom of the Opera's New Masked Man
  5. Hamilton Original Anthony Ramos to Play Usnavi in Kennedy Center's In the Heights

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers